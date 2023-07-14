Woman in her mid 20s shot to death during confrontation with another woman in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A confrontation between two women turned physical and eventually deadly for one of them Thursday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the Steepleway Downs Apartments at 11910 Thoroughbred Drive, which is not too far from the Highway 6/US-290 interchange, about a shooting at 3:40 p.m.

According to Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland, the sheriff's office arrived to find a woman in her mid 20s shot once and another woman with a handgun. A man was also present at the scene.

Deputies were told one of the women earlier came over to where the other woman and the man reside.

The women exchanged words before escalating to physicality, Gilliland said. One of the women then pulled out a weapon and shot the other.

The victim was originally heading to the hospital by ambulance but later needed Life Flight. She later died.

Deputies did not immediately say which of the women was the shooter and the victim. They also did not know their relationship.

The case is expected to be presented to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, which will decide if it goes to a grand jury or if charges will be filed.