Pedestrian hit and killed by several vehicles on eastbound lanes of East Fwy at Lockwood, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for drivers who may have hit a pedestrian on the East Freeway Wednesday night.

The Houston Police Department said the deadly crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Lockwood Drive just before midnight.

Lt. R. Willkens with HPD said the pedestrian was run over several times. He said one driver thought they hit an animal and came back to the scene.

"So far, there's only been one car that has actually stopped and turned around and came back," Willkens said.

Investigators, however, are still looking for other drivers who hit the victim.

"We don't have any of the main striking vehicles yet to figure out exactly who hit the individual, so we are working on that," Willkens added.

It's unclear if the pedestrian was trying to cross the main lanes.

While officers were responding to the scene, Willkens said an HPD cruiser was also hit while blocking traffic.

He said, thankfully, no one was hurt in that incident.

The department's vehicular crimes division is working to determine what led to the crash.