W. Houston love triangle shooting was 'catastrophic situation that exploded,' lawyer says

Shanquez Stranton turned himself in Friday night after he was established as the suspect in a shooting on Overbrook Lane.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man caught in a love triangle turned himself in after investigators say he shot and killed a woman's boyfriend.

Shanquez Stranton, 20, is currently in police custody and maintaining his innocence.

Police say he shot and killed a man Thursday night on Overbrook Lane in west Houston.

Stranton's lawyer says it was all in self-defense.

"He said to me the only reason he pulled that trigger is because that man started beating that woman unmercifully, and he kept beating that woman and beating that woman, and he felt that he was going to kill her," Quanell X, community activist and Stranton's lawyer, said.

Investigators said the 31-year-old victim was in and out of a relationship with a woman whom Stranton had been seeing.

