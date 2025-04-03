Feds seize over 100 slot machines at more than a dozen game rooms

Police and federal agents raided more than a dozen game rooms across Houston Wednesday, seizing slot machines as well as weapons and cash.

Police and federal agents raided more than a dozen game rooms across Houston Wednesday, seizing slot machines as well as weapons and cash.

Police and federal agents raided more than a dozen game rooms across Houston Wednesday, seizing slot machines as well as weapons and cash.

Police and federal agents raided more than a dozen game rooms across Houston Wednesday, seizing slot machines as well as weapons and cash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police and federal agents raided more than a dozen game rooms across Houston on Wednesday, seizing slot machines as well as weapons and cash.

The Department of Homeland Security, whose agents were spotted at multiple game rooms, referred Eyewitness News to the Department of Justice. The DOJ declined to comment on the operation.

At one game room in an unmarked storefront at Telephone Road and McHenry, police removed over 100 slot machines on Wednesday afternoon.

You could see slot machines lined up against the wall at another game room on Homestead at East Mount Houston.

Earlier in the day, video shows dozens of people being forced outside a game room on the Gulf Freeway at Monroe.

Eyewitness News saw at least one man being detained at another game room on Tidwell.

People living near the Telephone Road game room said it's been operating for at least a year right next door to a daycare.

They said they were always suspicious of the unmarked business.

Eyewitness News heard similar accounts from people living near a game room on Sea Lark in Clear Lake.

A faded sign at the business reads 'game room,' but one man said that when he tried to visit it last year, a security guard turned him away and told him it was members only.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more about the federal investigation and any charges that stem from it.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.