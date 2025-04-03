'I'm scared: Police increase patrols after child's near death in Greenspoint

Houston police are increasing patrols after a 7-year-old was hit by a stray bullet at an apartment on Northborough near Rushcreek in Greenspoint.

Houston police are increasing patrols after a 7-year-old was hit by a stray bullet at an apartment on Northborough near Rushcreek in Greenspoint.

Houston police are increasing patrols after a 7-year-old was hit by a stray bullet at an apartment on Northborough near Rushcreek in Greenspoint.

Houston police are increasing patrols after a 7-year-old was hit by a stray bullet at an apartment on Northborough near Rushcreek in Greenspoint.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child was nearly killed by a stray bullet in Greenspoint this week, and now police tell ABC13 they are upping their patrols.

ABC13 first told you about the growing safety concerns by neighbors in the area along Northborough.

The mother of 7-year-old Anthony says she's grateful her son is alive and talking again.

She says her son Anthony had to undergo surgery on Tuesday morning to repair a fracture on his cranial bone after being shot in the head.

His mom says she's unsure how long they'll have to be at the hospital but says she has no plans to go back to their home where her youngest son nearly lost his life.

In an interview, his mom, Divina, tells ABC13 she's astonished that 7-year-old Anthony survived such a tragic and senseless shooting...

"I thought I was going to lose him. And I just didn't want that," his older sister said, who asked ABC13 to conceal her identity for her protection.

Anthony's oldest sister recalled the moment she nearly lost her brother after a stray bullet flew inside their home after they had just gotten back from being with their mom at work.

"I just think that's so messed up..because he's my everything. He's my favorite little brother. He's everything to me, and to see him in such a position is horrifying," she said.

Anthony was sitting down inside his home eating his Happy Meal when his mom said a rain of bullets started outside on the street.

Divina details the horrifying scene as her son held his head, explaining the pain as she saw blood streaming down his face.

She says her 7-year-old, at that moment, immediately began asking God to save him and saying he didn't want to die.

"The trauma is still there. I'm scared. I can't even go home. I don't want to leave him because I'm scared," the victim's sister said.

Divina and her children are now terrified of going back home.

Neighbors tell ABC13 they also want to move away and feel crime has gone up.

Through public records, ABC13 uncovered police have been called out to this apartment complex more than a handful of times in the last six months, including four times for shootings, seven assaults, 12 burglaries, 13 disturbance or unknown weapon calls, and 10 times for suspicious situations or suspicious people.

This is the same street where nearly three years ago a little girl was shot and killed by a stray bullet as her mother's car was at a stop sign and stuck in a crossfire.

Police tell Eyewitness News they have increased patrols in the area.

The council member who represents District B, which includes Greenspoint, Tarsha Jackson, says she's looking into ways to address this growing problem.

Jackson says hearing the details about the shooting is disturbing, and she will discuss it with police and look into the statistics ABC13 uncovered about the area.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.

