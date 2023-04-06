Deputies said the man, who appears to be homeless, was pulling a luggage tote behind him in a traffic lane of the highway when a driver in an SUV did not see him in time to swerve.

Pedestrian killed while pushing cart along Highway 249 in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian is dead after deputies say he was hit by an SUV while pushing a cart along Highway 249 in northwest Harris County Thursday morning.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the fatal crash just before 6:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Mount Houston or Highway 249.

It appears the man was pulling a luggage tote behind him in a traffic lane of the highway when a Ford Escape SUV hit him, according to Lt. Simon Cheng with HCSO.

Deputies said the driver was unable to see the pedestrian in time to swerve due to the low lighting at the time of day. The driver stayed at the scene where the victim was pronounced dead.

No signs of intoxication or impairment were reported from the driver, Cheng said.

The victim has not been identified but is believed to be homeless, according to deputies.

Lt. Cheng cautioned pedestrians to follow traffic laws, use crosswalks, and always check for upcoming vehicles.

He also said drivers should be alert for hazards in the roadway, including pedestrians.

