Man dragged 385 feet by truck in deadly hit-and-run, deputies say

Deputies said 61-year-old Gary Stout was walking westbound in the 10000 block of Hughes Road on Sept. 27 when he decided to lay down in the roadway. Moments later, a white pickup hit Stout and continued traveling northbound on Blackhawk Boulevard.
Authorities said that because the truck failed to stop, Stout remained underneath the truck for several feet before separating from it. Stout suffered major injuries and was found dead at the scene, according to deputies.
On September 27, 2021, Gary Stout was fatally struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the 10000 block of Hughes Rd in south Harris County.— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 29, 2021
The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white pickup truck. Call 713-274-7400 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-8477. Photo of the victim. pic.twitter.com/oiHgvcE7Wy
Deputies did not have any information on the suspect or the suspected vehicle's license plate.
If you know any information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.