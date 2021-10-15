hit and run

Man dragged 385 feet by truck in deadly hit-and-run, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was struck and dragged 385 feet by a pickup truck in Harris County back in late September. Now, the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for the hit-and-run that killed the man.

Deputies said 61-year-old Gary Stout was walking westbound in the 10000 block of Hughes Road on Sept. 27 when he decided to lay down in the roadway. Moments later, a white pickup hit Stout and continued traveling northbound on Blackhawk Boulevard.

Authorities said that because the truck failed to stop, Stout remained underneath the truck for several feet before separating from it. Stout suffered major injuries and was found dead at the scene, according to deputies.



Deputies did not have any information on the suspect or the suspected vehicle's license plate.

If you know any information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
