Houston police search for driver accused of hitting and killing man before driving off on N. Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed a deadly hit-and-run crash on the I-610 North Loop to come forward.

Houston police said a man was hit around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of the North loop at Bevis Street in north Houston.

"A middle-aged male was walking in the roadway, ended up being struck by an SUV that failed to stop and render aid," Sgt. Dionne Griffiths said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators described the suspect vehicle only as a dark-colored SUV. They were looking for surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division at 713 247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.