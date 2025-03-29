2 women killed in series of crashes on Gulf Freeway, HPD says 1 driver may have left scene

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is looking to piece together a series of crashes that left two young women dead and a man injured on the Gulf Freeway early Saturday morning.

Officials said that at around 1:18 a.m. on Griggs Road, a black sedan was stranded in the middle of the road facing the wrong way.

A passenger in another vehicle that pulled over, a woman, got out of a Ford Explorer to check on the initial crash. In checking, HPD said a man driving a blue sedan also crashed into the stranded sedan, trying to avoid it, and fatally struck the woman as she got out of the Explorer.

HPD said a woman, who was pronounced dead, was also inside the black sedan stranded in the middle of the roadway, which was possibly caused by a rear-end crash, where the other driver took off.

HPD said it is looking to determine which impact may have caused the woman's death.

The man in the blue sedan was taken to the hospital.

HPD said both women were in their 20s or 30s. One of the victim's family members arrived at the scene and confirmed her identity to ABC13.

The Vehicular Crimes Division will be continuing the investigation. Officials said they are searching for the driver who may have caused the initial accident.