Man gets death sentence after he pled guilty to killing couple and 6-year-old in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Xavier Davis, the man who pled guilty to killing Gregory Carhee, Donyavia Lagway, and their 6-year-old daughter, Harmony Carhee, was sentenced to death.

On Thursday, after hours of deliberating, a jury returned with the verdict for Davis weeks after he pled guilty to the 2021 killings.

On May 30, 2021, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting call at about 10:30 p.m. in the 12100 block of Fondren near West Airport. Officers said they found a 6-year-old girl, her mother, and father had been shot to death. The couple's 10-year-old survived the shooting after she played dead and called her grandmother for help.

As an investigation into the case continued, investigators believe the shooting had been planned. According to court documents, a second suspect, Alexus Williams, had been involved in a relationship with the mother, Donyavia Lagway. Weeks after they broke up, Williams allegedly set the attack in motion by telling Davis there was cash in the apartment.

The couple's 10-year-old told police Davis knocked on the door of their apartment before the rampage. She said Davis had a mask on and grabbed her 1-year-old brother by the hair and threw him before shooting her parents and sister.

During the investigation, homicide detectives were able to obtain phone records that revealed Williams' role in the attack.

Davis fled the scene but was arrested a day later on an unrelated family violence charge.

