FBI agent shoots woman with machete on Houston's south side, sources say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) shot a woman wielding a machete Thursday night on Houston's south side, according to ABC News sources.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the Houston Police Department said officers responded to a shooting involving law enforcement in the 13800 block of Milan Drive, where one person had been injured. The shooting happened outside a convenience store.

About an hour later, FBI Houston stated it was present conducting law enforcement activity but did not release additional details.

Sources briefed on the incident told ABC News that an FBI Houston agent assisting federal agents on a check for potentially unaccompanied undocumented children shot a suspect who approached the agent with a machete. No law enforcement personnel were injured.

The female suspect was taken to the hospital. Her injuries are said to not be life-threatening.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.

