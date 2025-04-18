All southbound lanes closed on East Sam Houston Parkway N/ East Freeway due to major crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers can expect delays for their Friday morning commute after a major crash causes backups on the East Sam Houston Parkway N/East Freeway.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted about the crash on X, formerly known as Twitter. He said a lost load prompted all southbound lanes to be closed.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said lumber rolled across the freeway after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan Friday morning.
It's unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.