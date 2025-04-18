All southbound lanes closed on East Sam Houston Parkway N/ East Freeway due to major crash

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers can expect delays for their Friday morning commute after a major crash causes backups on the East Sam Houston Parkway N/East Freeway.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted about the crash on X, formerly known as Twitter. He said a lost load prompted all southbound lanes to be closed.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said lumber rolled across the freeway after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan Friday morning.

It's unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.