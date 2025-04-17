Southwest Airlines plane evacuated at Hobby Airport after reported engine fire, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Southwest Airlines plane was evacuated after landing at Houston's Hobby Airport Thursday afternoon.

The Houston Fire Department said at about 11:15 a.m., the plane departing from Hobby was returning due to a reported engine fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, including a small grass fire that ignited near the runway.

Airport officials said the plane was able to stop on a taxiway safely. Passengers were then evacuated through the slides on the aircraft.

ABC13's SkyEye flew over the area, where a large group was seen standing on the tarmac near some transportation buses.

Airport officials said the passengers were safely being moved to the terminal. No injuries were reported.

The Boeing 737 was headed to Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico, according to the FAA.

