Heavy police presence seen at Walmart parking lot in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy police activity can be seen outside a Walmart in Baytown Monday afternoon.

SkyEye was above the parking lot, where multiple Baytown police units were near the global retailer's building with crime tape and a body shield in the walkway.

It's unclear what led to the investigation, but Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.

