Good Samaritan hit and killed after stopping to help crash victim on the Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Rosharon woman hit and killed by a car on the Gulf Freeway last week was trying to help the victim of another fatal crash, police say.

Tayler Ross, 31, and a friend were out delivering for Doordash on March 29 when they saw a wrecked Ford Focus in the middle of traffic near Wayside.

An unknown vehicle had struck the Ford, killing Mirtha Rodriguez Orgales Sai.

Ross' family said she urged her friend to pull over and got out to check on the crash victim.

"She told her friend, 'I have to make sure it's no babies in that car,' and she darted across the highway," Ross' mother, Michele King, said.

Police say a man driving a blue Mitsubishi swerved to avoid hitting the Ford but ended up hitting it anyway, killing Ross in the process.

"I would hug him. I would hug him and hope that he doesn't carry this burden for the rest of his life 'cause it was a total accident," King said.

The Mitsubishi driver went to the hospital with minor injuries and isn't facing charges, but police are still searching for the driver who originally hit the Ford Focus.

"Whoever that person is, male or female, they know who they are. I'm speechless on that one because at this point, it's totally up to them if they want to give themselves up," King said.

Ross leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

