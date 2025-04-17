METRO riders can travel directly to Bush Airport from downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traveling to Houston's big airport just got a little bit easier.

On Sunday, METRO launched a direct route to George Bush Intercontinental Airport called 500 IAH Downtown Direct.

The non-stop ride goes to and from the George R. Brown Convention Center (GRB) in downtown and Terminal C at Bush.

It costs $4.50 each way and will operate seven days a week, from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with buses every 30 minutes.

SEE ALSO: Houston's IAH among priciest American airports in 2025, report finds

A new report lists George Bush Intercontinental Airport as one of the most expensive airports in America to fly out of.

METRO said the launch is part of an initiative to improve mobility and deliver safe, clean, reliable, and accessible transit options to the region.

"People needing to get to and from the airport can take this route that offers reduced travel time with a non-stop trip, shaves off time dealing with parking, and saves people money," METRO Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock said in a statement.

More information about the new bus route can be found in METRO's website.