Father accused of abandoning injured family after 100 mph crash has been arrested, documents show

Now, we might have a better idea of why the father allegedly took off. According to charging documents, he was out on bond for a DWI with a child passenger charge from just last month.

Now, we might have a better idea of why the father allegedly took off. According to charging documents, he was out on bond for a DWI with a child passenger charge from just last month.

Now, we might have a better idea of why the father allegedly took off. According to charging documents, he was out on bond for a DWI with a child passenger charge from just last month.

Now, we might have a better idea of why the father allegedly took off. According to charging documents, he was out on bond for a DWI with a child passenger charge from just last month.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father is now charged after police say he abandoned his injured family following a 100-mph wreck in Houston's Independence Heights neighborhood.

Now, we might have a better idea of why he allegedly took off. According to charging documents, 40-year-old Terrance Carr was out on bond at the time of the crash for a DWI with a child passenger charge from just last month.

On Tuesday night, Houston police said Carr, his wife, and their four kids were traveling in a Ford Expedition. They reportedly slammed into a truck, causing the SUV to flip into a ditch on Yale Street near W. Tidwell Road.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Father accused of driving 100 mph, crashing into a ditch, and leaving injured family in N. Houston

A 100-mph crash into a ditch in north Houston sent a family to the hospital. That's everyone except the father, who police say fled the scene.

Investigators believe the SUV was going around 100 mph at the time of the crash. The speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

Carr is accused of running off from the scene before his family was rescued.

A witness told police that he heard the crash and ran over to help the family, court documents say. The witness reportedly saw a man outside the vehicle who said, "Get my kids. I got to get out of here," before he fled the scene.

According to court documents, Carr's wife suffered a broken arm, his 3-year-old had a collapsed lung, and his 8-year-old had injuries to the abdomen. The other children rescued were 7 months old and 4 years old.

The oldest child was reportedly ejected during the crash.

Carr was arrested and is facing a felony charge of abandoning a child.