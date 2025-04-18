Houston med spa patient says she was left disfigured after alleged fake doctor gave her Botox

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have arrested another med spa owner they accused of practicing without a license.

Hanan Ali, who lists herself as a doctor online, was arrested at her west Houston office Wednesday.

Hana Clinic and Med Spa operates in Houston and Austin, but the Houston location was closed when Eyewitness News visited on Thursday.

Diana Lehaf says the Botox injections she received at the Austin location last December left her badly disfigured.

"I wasn't able to look at myself in the mirror. I really looked like a monster," Lehaf told Eyewitness News.

Lehaf said Ali had punctured a nerve, leading to an infection and swelling across Lehaf's face.

"My lip was this side up and one down, and I'm having one eyebrow up," Lehaf said.

However, Lehaf said that when she confronted Ali, her concerns were dismissed.

"She said, 'That's just normal. I mean, you're gonna be fine,' and she kept telling me that," Lehaf said.

Despite her bad experience with Ali, Lehaf thought she was dealing with an actual doctor until Eyewitness News informed her of Ali's arrest.

"She has a tag with a doctor, and I asked her, 'Are you a doctor?' She said, 'Yes, I am a doctor,'" Lehaf said.

A video posted on Hana Clinic's Facebook page shows Ali performing laser treatment on a patient while wearing a name tag that reads 'Dr. Hanan.'

Ali is also listed as a doctor on the clinic's website, where she offers training courses.

A catalog from Fortis Institute lists her as a medical assisting instructor and includes an MD after her name.

According to the catalog, she holds degrees from "Baghdad University," which may refer to the University of Baghdad.

"I believe she deserves to get punished because many people suffered because of her," Lehaf said.

Houston police appear to be cracking down on fake doctors.

Last week, Eyewitness News reported on the arrest of another Houston med spa owner.

Aseel Al-Tameemi, who owns Lilac Touch Med Spa, was accused of practicing without a license and obtaining fake Juvederm filler.

Al-Tameemi's attorney declined to comment on the case pending against her on Thursday.

Lehaf is being released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

She was also charged for possessing Ozempic without a prescription.

