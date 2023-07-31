Police found a car covered with blood with the windshield caved in 14 miles from the original crash scene after receiving a tip from a caller. A man was detained by officers.

Driver fled after hitting man and dragging him along road in deadly Galleria-area crash, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are working to determine how many times a man was hit by cars before he died in the Galleria area overnight. A driver was detained over a dozen miles away from the deadly crash scene.

HPD said the pedestrian was hit by a sedan and dragged down Westheimer Road to the I-610 West Loop just before 1 a.m. Monday.

He may have been hit by other cars as well, police said. None of the drivers stayed at the scene, but officers said they tracked down a suspect in the case.

"We got a call from a reportee who said that a man who she knew was involved in this crash," Sgt. D. Rose said. "Officers detained the gentleman and found his car covered in blood, windshield caved in."

Police reportedly found the man and his car at an apartment complex about 14 miles away from the original crash scene.

Rose said investigators looked at video footage near the crash scene and saw what appeared to be the suspect's car in the area at the time.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is considering possible charges against the suspect, including failure to stop and render aid.