Houston Heights storm recovery: 175-foot crane needed to remove giant tree from roof of home

Communities across southeast Texas are still cleaning up after being battered by Thursday's deadly storm. The Heights was among the hardest hit.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Communities across southeast Texas are still working on cleanup after being battered by Thursday's deadly storm.

The Heights was one of the hardest hit areas.

Hurricane-like winds blew through, toppling trees from street to street.

Kassimer Doynov was at work when the trees in his neighborhood started falling like dominos.

"I believe the wind was very wide and it came this way," Donovan, who has lived in the neighborhood for 16 years, said.

Doynov came home to find his three-story Sycamore tree ripped from its roots and resting against its house.

"It [ sent ] a huge shockwave through my house. My house is lifted about three feet above the ground, so all of the bottom insulation was kind of knocked down," Doynov said.

But, for Doynov's tree, it wasn't the storm that sent it tumbling down.

"The neighbor's tree here fell and knocked [ Doynov's ] tree in the back of his house," Shane Mulligan with Houston Building Repair said.

Mulligan told Doynov he would take on the laborious task of hauling the tree out.

Doynov was thankful for that, given his go-to guy turned the job down.

"He said, 'No, I cannot do it. It is so heavy,' this tree is like 13 tons," Doynov said.

The only way to remove the tree was by crane.

The crew was temporarily slowed down when they encountered an angry nest of hornets.

"You know, the tree climber is up there getting bit by hornets," Mulligan said. "He'll be back with some spray."

Doynov's tree was one of many in the Heights that fell. He said this storm stood out from all the rest.

"I have never seen anything like this in my life and I am 60 years old," Doynov said. I have never seen anything like it. It was pretty devastating."

