Southeast Texas schools announce reopening plans following destructive storm

TEXAS (KTRK) -- In the wake of Thursday's severe weather, school districts across southeast Texas have announced their decisions on whether to reopen on Monday as they continue to recover from the storm's impact.

Tomball ISD officials announced that classes will resume on Monday. Their decision comes after extensive debris cleanup and the restoration of electricity to all schools and buildings within the district.

For Houston ISD, the situation is mixed; some schools will reopen but others will remain are closed. Parents are advised to check if their student's school has been listed among those expected to reopen on Monday.

According to HISD, the listed schools have power, functioning cooling systems, and food. Any campus not listed by 9 p.m. on Sunday will not be open Monday.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD has announced that all its schools will remain closed. In a statement, the district cited travel safety concerns due to the number of broken traffic lights and debris on the roads. Additionally, many of their campuses and families are still without power. CFISD plans to reassess the situation and will provide an update on Monday about Tuesday's status.

Spring Branch ISD has also announced that it will be closed. The district said that as of noon Sunday, about 70% of their campuses still lacked power. They plan to continue monitoring their facilities and power restoration and will provide a daily update by 4 p.m. Monday regarding school for Tuesday.

In contrast, Cleveland ISD will open Monday. In a statement they confirmed that all their campuses and facilities will be open and operating as normal.

Parents and students are encouraged to stay informed through district communications for the latest updates.