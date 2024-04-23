50-year-old Harris Co. deputy dies when vehicle hits him on Grand Parkway, sheriff's office says

The deputy was identified by the sheriff's office as 50-year-old John H. Coddou, who had served with HCSO since 2003. Here's what we know.

The deputy was identified by the sheriff's office as 50-year-old John H. Coddou, who had served with HCSO since 2003. Here's what we know.

The deputy was identified by the sheriff's office as 50-year-old John H. Coddou, who had served with HCSO since 2003. Here's what we know.

The deputy was identified by the sheriff's office as 50-year-old John H. Coddou, who had served with HCSO since 2003. Here's what we know.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County sheriff's deputy has died after he was hit and killed on the Grand Parkway while responding to a crash on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The deputy was assisting at the crash scene along Highway 99 and Cumberland when he was run over, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X.

Gonzalez said the deputy had been seriously injured and flown to the hospital, where he later died.

SEE MORE: Tributes pour in for Harris Co. deputy killed on Grand Parkway

"It is a sad day in Harris County as we mourn the loss of a deputy who died in the line of duty. We share our sorrow with his family & his extended family, the women & men who put their lives on the line every day to keep our county safe," Gonzalez said.

The deputy was identified by the sheriff's office as 50-year-old John H. Coddou, who had served with HCSO since 2003.

During the commissioner's court session on Tuesday morning, Harris County Judge Hidalgo and Commissioner Adrian Garcia asked for a moment of silence.

The crash caused the highway to shut down in both directions, but it has since been reopened.

SEE MORE: Who was John Coddou, the Harris County deputy killed in a crash on Grand Parkway?

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.