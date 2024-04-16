Bicyclist killed was hit by at least 3 vehicles while crossing SH-288, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bicyclist was hit by three cars and killed while trying to cross SH-288 on Houston's southside on Monday night.

Houston police say the man was crossing the northbound lanes of SH-288 near Binz Street when he was almost hit by an 18-wheeler just after 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police the man then fell off his bike and was trying to get back up when he was hit by at least three cars. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said all three drivers stopped at the scene. Two of them were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they were not sure why the man was crossing the mainlanes of the freeway to begin with. They noted that there was a pedestrian bridge nearby.

The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.