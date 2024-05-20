METRO services resume Monday on modified schedule amid ongoing storm recovery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the wake of last week's severe weather, METRO will offer modified services on Monday as cleanup and power restoration efforts continue.

Customers should be aware of the following service adjustments:

Park & Ride will have limited service. Only service to the Texas Medical Center will be provided. All other Park & Ride services will be suspended.

Local Bus is expected to have regular service with potential disruptions. While regular bus service will resume, customers should prepare for potential detours and delays as cleanup continues.

METRORail Green and Purple lines will operate on their regular schedules. The red line will run as usual from Burnett Transit Center to Fannin South Transit Center. For travel beyond Burnett Transit Center to Northline Transit Center, bus shuttles will be available.

For HOV/HOT Lanes, the U.S. 290 Lane will be closed on Monday. All other express lanes will be open with the exception of the I-45 North Freeway Crosstimbers ramp, which remains closed.

METROLift and curb2curb will operate as usual.

METRO plans to provide further updates based on ongoing assessments and conditions.

For more information, customers are advised to subscribe to METRO Service Alerts and access current service alerts on the RideMETRO app, ONE to Ride app, METRO Alerts Facebook page, or METRO Alerts X (formerly Twitter) feed.