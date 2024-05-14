Woman crashes into METRO bus stop in west Houston, killing 1 and injuring another, HPD says

"It knocked one gentleman across four lanes of traffic. He was lying on the sidewalk, bleeding," a witness told ABC13.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman showed signs of intoxication after she slammed into two people near a west Houston METRO bus stop, killing one of them, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to HPD, officers received a call about the crash in the 6100 block of Westheimer Road near Briarhurst Drive at 7:25 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said a woman in her 40s was driving eastbound on Westheimer at a high rate of speed when she drove onto the sidewalk and hit two pedestrians who were waiting at a bus stop shelter with other people.

The woman also hit a light pole, sending the traffic lights to the ground at the intersection.

A 33-year-old woman died, while a 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

"It knocked one gentleman across four lanes of traffic. He was lying on the sidewalk, bleeding," said witness Tom Lewey. "It was hard to see. He was in a lot of pain."

HPD said the woman showed signs of intoxication. Witnesses helped catch the driver and she was taken to an area hospital, according to investigators.

In an update on Tuesday morning, police said charges had not been filed, though the investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.

"This is a very dangerous intersection. My wife has been hit here by a car running a red light. My neighbor has as well. I walk the dogs every morning, and we've almost been hit," Lewey said.

Crews were still at the scene, working to clear the debris and get the traffic lights running again, over 12 hours after the crash.