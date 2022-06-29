Hazmat spill after 18-wheeler crash sparks total closure on SH-225 at Beltway in Pasadena area

We are working a crash involving a commercial vehicle and hazmat spill in the area of SH 225 and the Beltway. Avoid this area for the next few hours as traffic delays are expected. Please use caution and remember to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/pII7cqeSld — Pasadena Police Department (@PasadenaPDTX) June 29, 2022

Heavy truck crash/ hazmat incident has all mainlanes of SH 225 at Beltway 8 blocked in both directions. Clean up expected to take multiple hours. Expect significant delays. Seek alternate route! pic.twitter.com/MjeVYctr3t — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 29, 2022

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes of SH-225 are closed at the Beltway after a crash involving a commercial vehicle and a hazmat spill on Wednesday morning.The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of SH-225.All mainlanes were shut down in both directions as crews work to clear the crash.Pasadena police told drivers to avoid the area for several hours as traffic delays are expected.Photos from TxDOT showed an 18-wheeler jackknifed over the median.It's unclear what exactly led up to the crash or if any injuries were reported.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.Manage your notifications from the settings tab.