crash

Hazmat spill after 18-wheeler crash sparks total closure on SH-225 at Beltway in Pasadena area

EMBED <>More Videos

Hazmat spill after crash sparks total closure on SH-225 at Beltway

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes of SH-225 are closed at the Beltway after a crash involving a commercial vehicle and a hazmat spill on Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of SH-225.

All mainlanes were shut down in both directions as crews work to clear the crash.



Pasadena police told drivers to avoid the area for several hours as traffic delays are expected.

Photos from TxDOT showed an 18-wheeler jackknifed over the median.



It's unclear what exactly led up to the crash or if any injuries were reported.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.

Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpasadenacar crashtruck crashtraffic accidentcrashtraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
2 people hospitalized after boat crash on Lake Houston, HFD says
1 hospitalized after big rig falls into construction hole
Major crash blocks all lanes of SH 35, south of FM 518 in Pearland
2 actors dead in Mexico after Netflix series cast, crew van crashes
TOP STORIES
HPD searching for gunman after suspected robber killed outside bar
3 catalytic converter theft suspects caught after 20-minute HPD chase
More heavy rain possible late this week
Employees having trouble getting paid from popular Midtown restaurant
San Antonio migrant deaths lead to slow effort to ID 51 victims
Deadly migrant-smuggling case prompts Abbott to discuss border crisis
Migrants in search of a better life continue to die on their journeys
Show More
Harris Co. judge accused of unlawfully arresting former TV journalist
'Armed and dangerous' man escapes from Texas hospital
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
Man wanted in wife's death fatally struck by van, police say
TX AG on ruling for early-term abortions: 'Judge's decision is wrong'
More TOP STORIES News