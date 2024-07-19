3 transported after dump truck, METRORail collide near NRG Stadium, officials say

An investigation got underway on Friday afternoon after a crash involving a METRORail train and heavy truck near NRG.

An investigation got underway on Friday afternoon after a crash involving a METRORail train and heavy truck near NRG.

An investigation got underway on Friday afternoon after a crash involving a METRORail train and heavy truck near NRG.

An investigation got underway on Friday afternoon after a crash involving a METRORail train and heavy truck near NRG.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation got underway on Friday afternoon after a crash involving a METRORail train and heavy truck near NRG Stadium, according to officials.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. near the 8200 block of Fannin Street and Naomi Street.

Officials confirmed the dump truck was backing into an intersection and reportedly disregarded the rail arms as the northbound METRORail approached, causing both vehicles to collide.

Officials said that the rail operator and two passengers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

METRO says the rail was supposed to be worked on over the weekend, as the dump truck was there to place rocks surrounding the train tracks.

SkyEye was above the scene, where the dump truck and train were seen side-by-side.

Officials said Fannin will be closed until late on Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.