Pasadena PD investigating crash involving officer on motorcycle along Fairmont Parkway

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena police are investigating after a motorcycle officer was reportedly involved in a crash Friday morning.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, the incident happened along Fairmont Parkway and Center Street.

SkyEye flew over the crash where police could be seen investigating the scene. There was no word on how the crash happened or the officer's condition.

Authorities said Center Street (South) at Fairmont Parkway remains shut down.

