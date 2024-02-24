WATCH LIVE

Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-45 at Parker Road in north Houston, HPD says

Saturday, February 24, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and two cars that occurred early Saturday in north Houston.

Houston Transtar first reported the incident at 12:33 a.m. on the North Freeway at Parker Road.

Police say the motorcyclist had been going northbound on the highway, then lost control of his vehicle, and rear-ended the second vehicle. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The third vehicle hit debris from the crash, according to police.

According to HPD, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but the helmet flew off after the collision.

There are also no injuries reported from the crash.

Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts on the story.

