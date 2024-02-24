Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-45 at Parker Road in north Houston, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and two cars that occurred early Saturday in north Houston.

Houston Transtar first reported the incident at 12:33 a.m. on the North Freeway at Parker Road.

Police say the motorcyclist had been going northbound on the highway, then lost control of his vehicle, and rear-ended the second vehicle. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The third vehicle hit debris from the crash, according to police.

According to HPD, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but the helmet flew off after the collision.

There are also no injuries reported from the crash.

Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts on the story.