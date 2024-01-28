Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash while trying to exit southwest freeway at Kirby, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and two cars that occurred early Sunday on the Southwest Freeway.

Authorities say it happened at about 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Kirby.

Police believe the motorcyclist traveling in the left lane tried to exit at the last minute and collided with another vehicle in the far right lane.

Officials said the motorcyclist flew off his bike and landed down the road.

A second car was unable to avoid the motorcycle and ran over it, police said.

The drivers of the two cars involved were not hurt, but the motorcyclist was killed.

Reports did not mention if intoxication was a factor.