traffic accident

Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-10 ramp to Highway 59

Overturned 18-wheeler blocks Highway 59 ramp to I-10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler is blocking a ramp from I-10 westbound to the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston.

Video from the scene shows there is a big mess to clean up.


The 18-wheeler overturned on the ramp, causing congestion right through downtown westbound on I-10 at the Eastex freeway.

Alternate routes are Market, Clinton, and Lyons. Those are all major thoroughfares that are right next to, and run parallel to, the interchange.The North Loop can be used if you are heading north. You would use that interchange to get north on the Eastex Freeway.

Houston Transtar shows the ramp is being blocked off as evaluation and cleanup are underway.

