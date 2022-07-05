Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-10 ramp to Highway 59

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler is blocking a ramp from I-10 westbound to the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston.Video from the scene shows there is a big mess to clean up.The 18-wheeler overturned on the ramp, causing congestion right through downtown westbound on I-10 at the Eastex freeway.Alternate routes are Market, Clinton, and Lyons. Those are all major thoroughfares that are right next to, and run parallel to, the interchange.The North Loop can be used if you are heading north. You would use that interchange to get north on the Eastex Freeway.Houston Transtar shows the ramp is being blocked off as evaluation and cleanup are underway.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.