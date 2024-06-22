WATCH LIVE

27-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Highway 99, suspect vehicle parts found at scene, police say

Saturday, June 22, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened early Saturday morning on a Houston highway.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Harris County deputies reported responding to a traffic accident at the 10200 block of State Highway 99 at 1:22 a.m.

At the scene, deputies said they found a pedestrian in the roadway with no signs of life.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Darrell Thomas Jones. Officials say he was walking from north to south and failed to yield the right of way to vehicles on the roadway.

Investigators don't know who struck Jones, but they found parts from the suspect vehicle at the scene.

