27-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Highway 99, suspect vehicle parts found at scene, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened early Saturday morning on a Houston highway.

Harris County deputies reported responding to a traffic accident at the 10200 block of State Highway 99 at 1:22 a.m.

At the scene, deputies said they found a pedestrian in the roadway with no signs of life.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Darrell Thomas Jones. Officials say he was walking from north to south and failed to yield the right of way to vehicles on the roadway.

Investigators don't know who struck Jones, but they found parts from the suspect vehicle at the scene.