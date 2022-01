Officials say arrest of suspect in Harris Co. Pct. 5 corporal's murder was state-wide collaboration

EMBED >More News Videos "Corporal Galloway was very much loved by the men and women he served with," said Constable Ted Heap, "There's a lot of broken up officers who he meant a lot to in their lives."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Oscar Rosales sits in a Harris County jail, law enforcement officials across multiple Houston-area agencies revealed details into the manhunt and capture of the suspect in Corporal Charles Galloway's murder at a press conference.Just the day before, U.S. Marshals were able to track the 51-year-old suspect to Ciudad de Acuña, Mexico, just along the U.S.-Mexico border, and arrest him.Rosales was flown back to the Houston area Wednesday night before he appeared before a judge in Harris County Probable Cause Court, where he was ordered held without bond.Earlier in the week, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Rosales was tied to Galloway's murder on Jan. 23, based on video evidence showing the suspect shooting the 47-year-old member of the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office.According to investigators, Galloway stopped a vehicle for a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Beechnut, when Rosales allegedly got out of the car and started firing at the corporal's vehicle with an assault rifle.Galloway was shot multiple times and died at the scene in what investigators called an ambush attack.Since then, authorities arrested Rosales' wife and brother-in-law, Reina Marquez and Henri Mauricio Pereira-Marquez, who are accused of tampering with evidence by wiping down the inside of the suspect's vehicle.Both Reina and Henri were subjected to house arrest and given a $100,000 bond each. As of Wednesday, Reina posted bond, but remains in custody on an immigration hold. Henri, meanwhile, is still locked up.Unfortunately, Galloway's killing wasn't the only death in the Houston-area law enforcement community over the past weekend. Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez of the Harris County Sheriff's Office was working an off-duty motorcycle escort job early Monday when he was hit by a driver who may have been intoxicated.