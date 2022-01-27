Officials say arrest of suspect in Harris Co. Pct. 5 corporal's murder was state-wide collaboration

Just the day before, U.S. Marshals were able to track the 51-year-old suspect to Ciudad de Acuña, Mexico, just along the U.S.-Mexico border, and arrest him.
Rosales was flown back to the Houston area Wednesday night before he appeared before a judge in Harris County Probable Cause Court, where he was ordered held without bond.
RELATED: No bond granted for suspect in Harris Co. Pct. 5 corporal's ambush killing
Earlier in the week, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Rosales was tied to Galloway's murder on Jan. 23, based on video evidence showing the suspect shooting the 47-year-old member of the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office.
According to investigators, Galloway stopped a vehicle for a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Beechnut, when Rosales allegedly got out of the car and started firing at the corporal's vehicle with an assault rifle.
Galloway was shot multiple times and died at the scene in what investigators called an ambush attack.
Since then, authorities arrested Rosales' wife and brother-in-law, Reina Marquez and Henri Mauricio Pereira-Marquez, who are accused of tampering with evidence by wiping down the inside of the suspect's vehicle.
SEE ALSO: Oscar Rosales identified as suspect in ambush murder of Harris Co. Pct. 5 corporal
Both Reina and Henri were subjected to house arrest and given a $100,000 bond each. As of Wednesday, Reina posted bond, but remains in custody on an immigration hold. Henri, meanwhile, is still locked up.
An ICE spokesperson provided the following statement regarding the arrests:
"On Jan. 25, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office lodged immigration detainers with the Harris County (Texas) Sheriff's Office on Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez, a 42-year-old noncitizen from Mexico, and Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, a 40-year-old noncitizen from El Salvador, after they were both arrested by the Houston Police Department (HPD) for allegedly tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
On Jan. 26, U.S. immigration officials lodged a detainer with the Val Verde County Detention Center in Del Rio, Texas, on Jose Oscar Rosales, a 50-year-old citizen of El Salvador, following his arrest in Ciudad de Acuña, Mexico, for capital murder. Rosales previously illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at unknown location without inspection or parole by U.S. immigration officials and later fled to Mexico after allegedly murdering a Harris County (Texas) Constables Office deputy."
Unfortunately, Galloway's killing wasn't the only death in the Houston-area law enforcement community over the past weekend. Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez of the Harris County Sheriff's Office was working an off-duty motorcycle escort job early Monday when he was hit by a driver who may have been intoxicated.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Deputy constable shot and killed in southwest Houston during a traffic stop, in search of suspect