Woman in driving seat behind Pct. 4 constable deputy says she witnessed his ambush: 'I can't sleep'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who witnessed a Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputy's murder is opening up about what she saw.

Deanna Carraway said she was driving along Richmond Avenue in southwest Houston with her 21-year-old daughter and a friend on Tuesday when she noticed the suspect's Chevy Impala.

"It was muffler dragging, sparks flying behind it," Carraway told Eyewitness News on Thursday.

Curious, Carraway said she looked to see who was driving it.

"He was driven. He was on a mission," she remembered of the suspect.

But it wasn't until she got to the red light at the intersection with Fondren Road that she said she realized that mission was murder.

"He left his car in the middle of the lane, ran by my daughter's window, cut in front of my car, and went to this guy and just unloaded four (shots) in the driver's seat," Carraway said.

Multiple gunshots shattered the driver's side window of the black Jaguar SUV in front of her, killing Cpl. Maher Husseini.

SEE MORE: Deputy constable and accused killer had 'cordial interaction' before murder, court records say

"I couldn't believe it. It was so surreal to me. I couldn't believe I was actually witnessing someone getting executed," Carraway said.

But when the light turned green and traffic began moving, Carraway said the accused shooter, who authorities identify as Athir Murady, ran back to retrieve his car. For a moment, she feared she would be next.

"Of course, I'm thinking I'm the target because I just witnessed his face. He looked me in my eyes when he ran in front of my car," she said.

Instead, she said he moved his car to a nearby parking lot. Surveillance video ONLY ON 13 shows him running back to Husseini's car and firing several more shots through the passenger's side window before returning to his vehicle. Police said Husseini was shot five times in the head and seven times in the shoulder and chest area.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man accused of gunning down Pct. 4 deputy in custody after driving into Galveston Bay: Authorities

Only on 13, the new video shows the gunfire at a busy intersection in southwest Houston. After the tragic shooting, the suspect was found 60 miles away in Galveston Bay.

"It was overkill. That was too much. It was really too much," Carraway said.

Carraway added that she and her friend called Murady's vehicle description into 911 as the suspect headed for Galveston. Police said he drove into Galveston Bay and treaded water for nearly half an hour before officers eventually captured him.

"I was like, 'How did he get to Galveston in that car?' That car was dragging the ground. The muffler was dragging," Carraway said.

Days later, the motive for Husseini's murder remains unclear. But thanks to a dash camera in Husseini's car, we now know he met Murady just minutes before the shooting outside Husseini's private security business. Records show Murady also has a security background.

Police said the video shows them shaking hands and talking. Husseini then pulls out of the parking lot onto Richmond, and Murady follows.

"I can't sleep. I keep seeing this go over and over in my head: this guy getting assassinated," Carraway said.

Murady appeared in a Galveston courtroom on Thursday morning, where he was denied bail on an evading charge.

