Suspect in Harris Co. Pct. 5 corporal's ambush killing captured just across the US-Mexico border

Suspect identified in murder of Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway. $60k reward offered for information leading to the arrest of 51-year-old Oscar Rosales (pictured), who is armed and dangerous. Call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS if you know of his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/ZfkfG7c5gs — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) January 24, 2022

Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez, 42, and Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, 40, are charged with felony tampering with evidence in the murder of @HCpct5 Corporal Galloway.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/7eXpJsJuK1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 24, 2022

A Precinct 5 deputy has been shot and killed during an apparent traffic stop this morning in Southwest Houston. Precinct 5 deputies are on the scene and HPD will be handling the investigation. Prayers for the deputy's family and his brothers and sisters in blue. #hounews pic.twitter.com/MxvdlSXKJH — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) January 23, 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11502598" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Corporal Galloway was very much loved by the men and women he served with," said Constable Ted Heap, "There's a lot of broken up officers who he meant a lot to in their lives."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Corporal in an ambush over the weekend has been caught.Oscar Rosales, 51, was captured in Ciudad de Acuña, Mexico, according to U.S. Marshal Deputy Welch.Ciudad de Acuña is just along the U.S.-Mexico border, across from Del Rio, Texas.Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Rosales was tied to Cpl. Charles Galloway's murder based on video evidence showing the suspect shooting the 47-year-old law enforcement officer.Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said a $60,000 reward was being offered to capture Rosales.Initially, authorities had reason to believe he was still in the Houston area.Ogg also announced two of Rosales' relatives were charged with tampering with evidence in the case. According to court records, Reina Marquez and Henri Mauricio Pereira-Marquez, who are identified as Rosales' wife and brother-in-law, respectively, are accused of trying to cover up the suspect's involvement in the case.A key clue against Rosales, the suspect's vehicle, was confiscated as part of the felony tampering counts, Finner said. The pair appeared in Harris County Probable Cause Court on Monday.Galloway joined Precinct 5 in 2009 and served for over 12 years, Heap said. He leaves behind a daughter and a sister.He most recently served in the toll road division as a field training officer. Officials say he will be remembered by the numerous deputies he trained and mentored.Galloway was attempting a traffic stop around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 9100 block of Beechnut, according to police.He pulled over a newer-model white Toyota Avalon, and the driver got out and immediately fired repeatedly at Galloway's patrol car, investigators said.Galloway was shot multiple times and died at the scene in what investigators are calling an ambush attack.Charging documents read in court for Rosales' relatives state that the Avalon was later found at an apartment complex, where Rosales' wife and brother-in-law were seen wiping down the doors and interior. ABC13 talked to neighbors who say they witnessed the clean-up. Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows a man walking away from the vehicle. Hours later and after the siblings' arrests, police towed it away.Reina reportedly gave a statement to investigating officers that the cleaning products used were inside the apartment.Both Reina and Henri were subjected to house arrest and given a $100,000 bond each.In the wake of the tragedy, city officials are demanding an end to the violence."It just speaks to society, in general. Not only in our region, but around the nation. My advice, my call to everyone, we better get intentional, damn intentional, about locking up violent individuals," Finner said in an earlier briefing. "And leaving them. It's a place for them."Galloway is one of three Precinct 5 deputies killed in the line of duty. Officials said all three of them were assigned to the toll road shift.