Deputy constable shot and killed in southwest Houston during a traffic stop, in search of suspect

By Patrina Adger
Harris County Precinct 5 deputy, Charles Galloway, shot and killed on Beechnut

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable was shot to death early Sunday morning in what authorities are calling an ambush attack.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 9100 block of Beechnut during a traffic stop.

Corporal Charles Galloway pulled over a car for a traffic stop, the driver exited his vehicle and fired repeatedly at Galloway's patrol car, police say.

Galloway was struck multiple times and died on the scene.



Constable Ted Heap says, "Corporal Galloway did not have an opportunity to defend himself in this brutal attack," Heap expresses his frustration, "We cannot have people like this on our streets. I do not want to raise my family, (nor) my grandchildren in a county where this type of crime is running rampant."

Authorities describe the suspect as a young, Hispanic male who was last seen driving a newer-model, white Toyota Avalon.

Galloway joined Precinct 5 in 2009, serving Harris County for more than 12 years. Galloway most recently served in the toll road division as a field training officer. He was 47 years old.

"Corporal Galloway was very much loved by the men and women he served with," said Constable Heap, "There's a lot of broken up officers who he meant a lot to in their lives."

HPD is handling the investigation into Galloway's shooting. Funeral services are pending.
