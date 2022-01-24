officer killed

Suspect accused of killing Harris County Pct. 5 corporal during traffic stop still on the run

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect accused of killing Pct. 5 corporal still on the run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct 5 corporal who was murdered during a traffic stop in southwest Houston is being remembered as a mentor to the other deputies he helped train.

Investigators said 47-year-old Charles Galloway didn't have time to defend himself in what they are calling a brutal attack.

He leaves behind a daughter and a sister.

Galloway joined Precinct 5 in 2009 and served for over 12 years, Constable Ted Heap said.

He most recently served in the toll road division as a field training officer. Officials say he will be remembered by the numerous deputies he trained and mentored.

Galloway was attempting a traffic stop around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 9100 block of Beechnut, according to police.



He pulled over a newer-model white Toyota Avalon, and the driver got out and immediately fired repeatedly at Galloway's patrol car, investigators said.

Galloway was shot multiple times and died at the scene in what investigators are calling an ambush attack.

In the wake of the tragedy, city officials are demanding an end to the violence.

"It just speaks to society, in general. Not only in our region, but around the nation. My advice, my call to everyone, we better get intentional, damn intentional, about locking up violent individuals," HPD Chief Troy Finner said. "And leaving them. It's a place for them."

Now, law enforcement officers are searching for the man responsible for the deadly shooting.

The suspect is described as a young, Hispanic male, last seen driving a white Toyota Avalon.

Galloway is one of three Precinct 5 deputies killed in the line of duty. Officials said all three of them were assigned to the toll road shift.

Funeral services for Galloway are pending.

For more on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Deputy constable shot and killed in southwest Houston during a traffic stop, in search of suspect
EMBED More News Videos

"Corporal Galloway was very much loved by the men and women he served with," said Constable Ted Heap, "There's a lot of broken up officers who he meant a lot to in their lives."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice officer killedcrimedeadly shootinghouston police departmentfatal shootinggun violencedeputy involved shootingman killedtraffic stopofficer killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER KILLED
HCSO sergeant hit and killed by driver during escort, sheriff says
Deputy constable shot and killed in southwest Houston
Execution date set for man convicted of killing HPD officer in 1990
No bond issued for 19-year-old arrested in deadly ambush shooting
TOP STORIES
HCSO sergeant hit and killed by driver during escort, sheriff says
2 adults killed and 12-year-old hurt in crash with speeding tow truck
Grab the umbrella! Widespread showers move in Monday
Inside Texas hospital battling omicron: 'We're about to catch on fire'
Tax filing season starts Monday. What to expect for 2022
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas
Show More
3-year-old drowns in pool in NW Harris County, sheriff says
Woman found in a ditch after a hit-and-run
Little York firefighters work to put out fire at N. Houston apartment
Former Houston Oiler takes over Prairie View A&M football
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
More TOP STORIES News