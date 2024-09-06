Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy, his alleged killer had business disputes for at least a year, friend says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable killed this week and the suspect accused of killing him have known each other for at least a year, according to multiple business and personal friends who have met the two men at various times.

Athir Murady remains in the Galveston County Jail on Friday, charged with the shooting death of Cpl. Maher Husseini in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Fondren Road and Richmond Avenue, where Bill Arafat owns a furniture and electronics store.

"In front of my store, when he shot, I really cannot believe," Arafat, who has known Husseini's brother Abraham Husseini for years, said.

According to Arafat, Husseini's brother was there moments after the shooting took place.

"His brother, there, outside, and he told me, 'Somebody shot my brother,'" Arafat said.

Arafat added that about 10 days ago, Abraham Husseini, the brother, invited him to a meeting at a coffee shop just blocks away from where the shooting happened. Arafat said the meeting included both Husseini brothers and Murady, the man now charged with murder.

"They invited me to have coffee, sit, and introduce me to (Murady), shake hands. 'How are you?'" Arafat recalled. "'He's from Iraq. Nice to meet you.'"

Arafat said he only exchanged pleasantries with the men but described obvious friction when he saw Maher Husseini and Murady at the coffee shop.

"They are, like, very rude (to each other)," Arafat said.

ABC13 also confirmed the friction isn't new. A man working in the same office building as Maher Husseini's private security company said he saw the suspect and victim having a heated business dispute over a year ago. According to court records, both men own private security businesses. The man who works in the building said the men were discussing security contracts.

"This is a tragedy for the community; everybody (doesn't) believe what happened," Arafat, who described Husseini as nice and kind to everyone, said

Records show Murady's link to several private security businesses in north Texas. Right now, it's unknown what contracts he may have had in the Houston region. So far, investigators have not named an official motive.

