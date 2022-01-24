HCSO sergeant hit and killed by intoxicated driver during motorcycle escort, sheriff says

It is with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of @HCSOTexas Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez (45). A veteran of 20 years, has served in our Vehicular Crimes Division for the last 13 years. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, three children, his extended family, colleagues & friends. pic.twitter.com/qvF3xsgXtg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 24, 2022

This morning we are grieving the loss of @HCSOTexas Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez who was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a motorcycle escort. He served the last 13yrs in our Vehicular Crimes Division (VCD). Please keep his family & friends in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/ShgIb7vbFZ — Chief Mike Lee (@HCSO_LECommand) January 24, 2022

"Corporal Galloway was very much loved by the men and women he served with," said Constable Ted Heap, "There's a lot of broken up officers who he meant a lot to in their lives."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant has died after he was hit by a driver.It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on the East Beltway feeder road near Tidwell Road in northeast Harris County.According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputy, identified as 45-year-old Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, was working an off-duty job as a motorcycle escort, helping a heavy load along the service road.Gutierrez was off his motorcycle, blocking the exit ramp, when a 40-year-old woman drove around his bike and hit him, Gonzalez said.The woman took off from the scene, but was later stopped by another deputy.Gonzalez said that she showed signs of intoxication.Gutierrez was flown by LifeFlight in critical condition to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died.The woman accused of hitting and killing him has been charged with intoxication assault of a police officer, a first-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, and failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury, which carries up to 10 additional years.However, those charges could change since Gutierrez died.Gutierrez served with the sheriff's office for 20 years. Of those, he spent the last 13 years with the Vehicular Crimes Division.Gutierrez has a wife and three children.This is the second law enforcement officer to be killed in the last 24 hours.Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway was shot to death during a traffic stop in southwest Houston early Sunday morning.Authorities are still looking for the man accused of killing him.