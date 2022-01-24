officer killed

HCSO sergeant hit and killed by intoxicated driver during motorcycle escort, sheriff says

The fallen sergeant has been identified as Ramon Gutierrez, a 20-year veteran with the Harris County Sheriff's Office
By
EMBED <>More Videos

HCSO sergeant hit and killed by driver while directing traffic

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant has died after he was hit by a driver.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on the East Beltway feeder road near Tidwell Road in northeast Harris County.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputy, identified as 45-year-old Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, was working an off-duty job as a motorcycle escort, helping a heavy load along the service road.

Gutierrez was off his motorcycle, blocking the exit ramp, when a 40-year-old woman drove around his bike and hit him, Gonzalez said.

The woman took off from the scene, but was later stopped by another deputy.

Gonzalez said that she showed signs of intoxication.

Gutierrez was flown by LifeFlight in critical condition to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died.

The woman accused of hitting and killing him has been charged with intoxication assault of a police officer, a first-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, and failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury, which carries up to 10 additional years.

However, those charges could change since Gutierrez died.

Gutierrez served with the sheriff's office for 20 years. Of those, he spent the last 13 years with the Vehicular Crimes Division.

Gutierrez has a wife and three children.





This is the second law enforcement officer to be killed in the last 24 hours.

Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway was shot to death during a traffic stop in southwest Houston early Sunday morning.

Authorities are still looking for the man accused of killing him.

Deputy constable shot and killed in southwest Houston during a traffic stop, in search of suspect
EMBED More News Videos

"Corporal Galloway was very much loved by the men and women he served with," said Constable Ted Heap, "There's a lot of broken up officers who he meant a lot to in their lives."



Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhit and runmotorcycle accidentofficer killedharris county sheriffs officedwicrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER KILLED
Deputy constable shot and killed in southwest Houston
Execution date set for man convicted of killing HPD officer in 1990
No bond issued for 19-year-old arrested in deadly ambush shooting
19-year-old murder suspect arrested in fallen deputy's handcuffs
TOP STORIES
2 adults killed and 12-year-old hurt in crash with speeding tow truck
Deputy constable shot and killed in southwest Houston
Grab the umbrella! Widespread showers move in Monday
Inside Texas hospital battling omicron: 'We're about to catch on fire'
Tax filing season starts Monday. What to expect for 2022
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas
Show More
3-year-old drowns in pool in NW Harris County, sheriff says
Woman found in a ditch after a hit-and-run
Little York firefighters work to put out fire at N. Houston apartment
Former Houston Oiler takes over Prairie View A&M football
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
More TOP STORIES News