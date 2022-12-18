Officers hurt after trying to save woman trapped in flaming car after fatal crash: Friendswood PD

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Two officers are recovering after trying to save a woman trapped in her flaming car that she crashed into a construction zone in Friendswood Sunday morning, according to police.

The Friendswood Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on FM 528 between Moore Road and Canal Drive.

Police said the woman was driving westbound when she drove through an open hole at the site, where cones were, and pavement was being placed.

The woman's car hit the hole and flipped onto its top before catching on fire.

Friendswood PD said the woman was trapped inside her car when first responders were trying to help her out.

One police officer was treated for burns, and another for smoke inhalation. Police said they are both expected to be OK and have been released from the hospital.

The woman has not been identified, police said.

Authorities said the crash has been cleared and is being investigated.