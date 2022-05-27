Protests and counter protests expected to continue outside NRA convention in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Barricades were spotted outside the George R. Brown Convention Center Friday morning ahead of the protests and counter protests Houston police are expecting outside the National Rifle Association (NRA).Thursday afternoon, on-site registration started for the event that is expected to bring up to 80,000 people to Houston over the weekend. As for Friday, on-site registration starts at 8 a.m. and the exhibit hall opens at 9 a.m.Meanwhile, a mile away from the convention center, in front of City Hall, a dozen or so people gathered Thursday to protest the event as there is growing opposition that the NRA is going forward with their planned annual meetings after the horrific shooting in Uvalde three days ago.Protests and counter protests are expected to continue Friday."If the city can cancel the rodeo for public health, isn't this an issue of public safety?" said Neil Aquino, one of the people who showed up to protest.Polly Johnson, another protester said, "I feel very strongly that Mayor Turner should cancel the NRA convention."Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city could not cancel the event due to a binding legal contract. Turner, along with other city leaders, held a news conference Thursday afternoon saying they are prepared for the convention and the protests."We're going to have enough officers to deal with whatever we need to deal with immediately," said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, who showed a map of designated protest and counter-protest zones outside the convention center.Turner asked the people to remain peaceful and admonished those who plan to attend."There comes a point in time when people have to realize it's disrespectful to be talking about guns when 19 kids have been killed," Turner said.The guest list for the event is changing. On Thursday, entertainers Lee Greenwood, Don McLean and Larry Gatlin, who were set to perform at the meeting, pulled out in light of the massacre. Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw and Senator John Cornyn both pulled out a few days ago, before the Uvalde shooting. Crenshaw is in Ukraine and Cornyn has a scheduling conflict.Former President Donald Trump confirmed in a statement he is set to attend the convention and will be speaking around 2 p.m. A spokesperson for Senator Ted Cruz said Cruz will be there as well.ABC13 reached out multiple times to Gov. Greg Abbott's office to find out his plans. We were told Abbott also made the decision not to attend. Instead, Abbott will be in Uvalde for a news conference Friday afternoon.Anthony Segura, an NRA trainer in Houston from New Mexico, is attending the conference and said what happened in Uvalde hit him hard as his daughter-in-law is a teacher."I can honestly say three nights ago, I didn't sleep all night thinking about it," said Segura. "Everybody blames the gun. Everybody blames the NRA. You know, we are not the bad guy. Our main emphasis is on safety and on training."John Thoesen, another attendee, said, "We are just as sorry as anybody else. We don't want to see this happen. All we are trying to say is blaming the gun, blaming the people who own guns, the law-abiding gun owners of this country, we are not the cause of this problem."A protest organized by several local groups is set to happen Friday from noon to 3 p.m. at Discovery Green. O'Rourke is expected to participate in that one.