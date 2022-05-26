'American Pie' singer Don McLean pulls out of NRA convention in Houston after Uvalde mass shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11893848" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate O'Rourke verbally confronted Gov. Abbott at a news conference about the Uvalde school shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Rifle Association's annual conference at the George R. Brown Convention Center will still continue this weekend in Houston, but one performer will no longer be there."American Pie" singer Don McLean pulled out of the gun convention "in light of the recent events in Texas," a reference to the mass shooting that killed 21 people in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.Currently, McLean has a performance scheduled in Houston for June 25 at Cullen Performance Hall.People have called for the NRA to cancel their conference, but on Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner explained that a legally binding contract prevents the city from doing so. Still, several groups plan to protest.The convention center is set to open its doors at 2 p.m. Thursday when on-site registration begins.Several groups, including former President Donald Trump, with different agendas are expected outside the GRB center starting on Friday.Trump confirmed his appearance, saying he will share an important message to America and that he is praying for the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde.