Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick drops out of speaking to NRA: 'I would not want to bring additional pain'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While several state and national lawmakers confirmed they are still attending the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center this weekend, others have decided to cancel their appearances in light of the massacre in Uvalde.Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Friday morning that "after prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials," he will not be speaking at the convention."While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde. This is a time to focus on the families, first and foremost," Patrick said in a statement.Gov. Greg Abbott has also made the decision not to attend. Instead, Abbott will be in Uvalde for a news conference Friday at around 3 p.m. He is supposed to have a pre-recorded message play at the convention.On Thursday, entertainers Lee Greenwood, Don McLean and Larry Gatlin, who were set to perform at the meeting, pulled out. Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw and Senator John Cornyn both pulled out a few days ago, before the Uvalde shooting. Crenshaw is in Ukraine and Cornyn has a scheduling conflict.Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump confirmed in a statement he will still be in attendance and will be speaking at about 2 p.m. A spokesperson for Sen. Ted Cruz said Cruz will be there as well.Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will also be there. But, for a different reason. O'Rourke is expected to participate in a protest organized by several local groups Friday from noon to 3 p.m. at Discovery Green.