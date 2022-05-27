NRA

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick drops out of speaking to NRA: 'I would not want to bring additional pain'

EMBED <>More Videos

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pulls out of NRA Convention appearance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While several state and national lawmakers confirmed they are still attending the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center this weekend, others have decided to cancel their appearances in light of the massacre in Uvalde.

The video above is from a previous story.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Friday morning that "after prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials," he will not be speaking at the convention.

"While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde. This is a time to focus on the families, first and foremost," Patrick said in a statement.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also made the decision not to attend. Instead, Abbott will be in Uvalde for a news conference Friday at around 3 p.m. He is supposed to have a pre-recorded message play at the convention.

On Thursday, entertainers Lee Greenwood, Don McLean and Larry Gatlin, who were set to perform at the meeting, pulled out. Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw and Senator John Cornyn both pulled out a few days ago, before the Uvalde shooting. Crenshaw is in Ukraine and Cornyn has a scheduling conflict.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump confirmed in a statement he will still be in attendance and will be speaking at about 2 p.m. A spokesperson for Sen. Ted Cruz said Cruz will be there as well.

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will also be there. But, for a different reason. O'Rourke is expected to participate in a protest organized by several local groups Friday from noon to 3 p.m. at Discovery Green.

WATCH: Beto O'Rourke interrupts Texas governor's press conference on shooting
EMBED More News Videos

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate O'Rourke verbally confronted Gov. Abbott at a news conference about the Uvalde school shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonted cruzsylvester turnerhoustongreg abbottbeto o'rourkedemocratsnrapoliticsschool shootingrepublicanstexas politicsprotesteventshouston politicsuvalde school shootingguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NRA
NRA convention in national spotlight after mass shooting in Uvalde
NRA convention still being held as protests grow
Musicians cancel NRA convention performances in wake of Uvalde tragedy
Protests planned against NRA meeting following Uvalde deadly shooting
TOP STORIES
19 kids, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting; gunman's mom speaks
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
Warming up, dry through Memorial Day
NRA convention in national spotlight after mass shooting in Uvalde
Duchess Meghan Markle pays respect to Texas school shooting victims
Cruz doubles down against gun regulation, Cornyn leads GOP negotiation
Once a refugee, Stratford HS runner is now college-bound state champ
Show More
Students still reeling in the wake of Uvalde mass shooting
Explosion rocks neighborhood near Philadelphia, 4 confirmed dead
HPD investigating homicide scene in northwest Houston
City of Houston prepares for NRA convention and protests
'Broken': Mental health availability, funding 'not enough'
More TOP STORIES News