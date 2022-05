Houston leaders taking safety precautions as city prepares for the NRA convention and protests

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston will be taking all precautions as the National Rifle Association will be holding its annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center this weekend. But leaders will also be paying attention to what will be happening at Discovery Green in response to the NRA.On Friday, the Harris County Democratic Party will be hosting a protest called the "Don't Look Away Rally" from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the downtown greenspace.Multiple other organizations, such as Houston Black Lives Matter Moms Demand Action , and FIEL The Harris County Democratic Party says the protest is to "demand swift and strong action against the gun violence that continues to devastate our neighborhoods, schools, and families."In a statement to ABC13, the chairman of the organization, Odus Evbagharu, explained the approach to safety as it relates to Friday's protest:Mayor Sylvester Turner's office has also released a statement regarding the protest:The NRA meeting is scheduled to start on Friday and continue until Sunday and is expected to draw 55,000 attendees.