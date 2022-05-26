Houston leaders taking safety precautions as city prepares for the NRA convention and protests

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston will be taking all precautions as the National Rifle Association will be holding its annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center this weekend. But leaders will also be paying attention to what will be happening at Discovery Green in response to the NRA.
On Friday, the Harris County Democratic Party will be hosting a protest called the "Don't Look Away Rally" from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the downtown greenspace.
Multiple other organizations, such as Houston Black Lives Matter, Houston Federation of Teachers, Moms Demand Action, and FIEL.
The Harris County Democratic Party says the protest is to "demand swift and strong action against the gun violence that continues to devastate our neighborhoods, schools, and families."
In a statement to ABC13, the chairman of the organization, Odus Evbagharu, explained the approach to safety as it relates to Friday's protest:
"We are working with City of Houston officials to make sure everyone can express themselves freely and make sure the NRA feels the presence of Houston. The city has created a protest zone that we will respect to our best abilities, just like any other action we take. We will all stay aware of our surroundings."
Mayor Sylvester Turner's office has also released a statement regarding the protest:
"The City of Houston is aware that several organizations have planned demonstrations near the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mayor Turner has spoken with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Like with all major events, HPD and OEM have a public safety plan to ensure the safety of convention-goers and those exercising their First Amendment rights to demonstrate. Mayor Turner asks everyone to remain peaceful out of respect to the families of the 19 children and two teachers killed in their classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde."
The NRA meeting is scheduled to start on Friday and continue until Sunday and is expected to draw 55,000 attendees.
