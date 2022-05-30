NRA

Day 3 of NRA convention in Houston wraps up the weekend as protestors demand change

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NRA convention in Houston day 3: Protestors demand change

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of protestors dwindled in downtown Houston as the National Rifle Association Convention came to a close.

The annual convention drew protestors calling for greater gun reform following the mass shooting in Uvalde just hours away, claiming the lives of 19 innocent children and two teachers.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Uvalde school shooting

"I am fighting for children's lives," Maris Deleon, a protestor, said. "I don't want this to happen again."

Among the nearly two dozen protestors who showed up Sunday, Tracy Cagle, an HISD teacher, said she fears doing her job.

"Every day, I go into the classroom thinking about it," Cagle said. "Looking for places to hide, what am I going to do if I hear gunshots?"

Many convention attendees across the street from where barriers separated protestors said stricter gun laws are not the solution.

"It should show no matter how many laws you have, there are always ways around it. It was his brain, not the gun," Cagle said.

Lawmakers agree that no one should be able to walk into a school, shooting up classrooms filled with students and teachers, and everyone should feel safe going to school. However, what needs to be changed is where they disagree.

While the House is in recess, some republicans and democrats are looking for ways to find places where they can agree.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell are urging senators to reach a common ground. A group of bipartisan senators is already negotiating a proposal, led by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

"There are more Republicans interested in talking about finding a path forward than I've ever seen even compared to Sandy Hook," Murphy said.

While it's unclear what the legislation would look like just yet, conversations have included expanding background checks, red flag laws, and raising the age to buy a gun.

Texas representative Dan Crenshaw said he was not on board with any major gun regulations, instead of wanting to focus on hardening schools and tightening security.

"They infringe on the rights of millions and millions of gun owners, and two, it wouldn't have the outcome you are hoping for," Crenshaw said.

While lawmakers remain hopeful, years of disagreements on gun violence solutions following mass shooting after mass shooting across our country have led to no major change.

One student showed up to have her voice heard, begging elected leaders to come together.

"It affects us because we are kids. And we can be next. We are all kids here, and we can't make the change. We aren't in office," said the student.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonted cruzsylvester turnerhoustongreg abbottbeto o'rourkedemocratsnrapoliticsschool shootingrepublicanstexas politicsprotesteventshouston politicsuvalde school shootingguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NRA
Uvalde school police underwent active shooter training 2 months ago
Arlene Alvarez family brings comfort to Uvalde children
NRA convention in Houston day 2: Protests continue at Discovery Green
NRA day 1: Trump calls for school security overhaul in Houston speech
TOP STORIES
DOJ to review law enforcement's response to Uvalde shooting
Democrats pledge action after visiting a grieving community in Uvalde
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
US census estimates over half a million Texans missed in 2020 count
Strawberry recall linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak: FDA
TX to resume grading public schools based on students' STAAR results
15-year-old boy shot and killed in north Harris County, HCSO says
Show More
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul arrested for DUI in CA
Driver in custody after 2 officers injured in SE Houston, HPD says
79-year-old pedestrian killed after hit and run in east Houston
Car accident leads to heavy gunfire exchanged in SE Houston, HPD says
Texas school shooter was in classroom for 77 minutes
More TOP STORIES News