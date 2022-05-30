Day 3 of NRA convention in Houston wraps up the weekend as protestors demand change

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of protestors dwindled in downtown Houston as the National Rifle Association Convention came to a close.The annual convention drew protestors calling for greater gun reform following the mass shooting in Uvalde just hours away, claiming the lives of 19 innocent children and two teachers."I am fighting for children's lives," Maris Deleon, a protestor, said. "I don't want this to happen again."Among the nearly two dozen protestors who showed up Sunday, Tracy Cagle, an HISD teacher, said she fears doing her job."Every day, I go into the classroom thinking about it," Cagle said. "Looking for places to hide, what am I going to do if I hear gunshots?"Many convention attendees across the street from where barriers separated protestors said stricter gun laws are not the solution."It should show no matter how many laws you have, there are always ways around it. It was his brain, not the gun," Cagle said.Lawmakers agree that no one should be able to walk into a school, shooting up classrooms filled with students and teachers, and everyone should feel safe going to school. However, what needs to be changed is where they disagree.While the House is in recess, some republicans and democrats are looking for ways to find places where they can agree.Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell are urging senators to reach a common ground. A group of bipartisan senators is already negotiating a proposal, led by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut."There are more Republicans interested in talking about finding a path forward than I've ever seen even compared to Sandy Hook," Murphy said.While it's unclear what the legislation would look like just yet, conversations have included expanding background checks, red flag laws, and raising the age to buy a gun.Texas representative Dan Crenshaw said he was not on board with any major gun regulations, instead of wanting to focus on hardening schools and tightening security."They infringe on the rights of millions and millions of gun owners, and two, it wouldn't have the outcome you are hoping for," Crenshaw said.While lawmakers remain hopeful, years of disagreements on gun violence solutions following mass shooting after mass shooting across our country have led to no major change.One student showed up to have her voice heard, begging elected leaders to come together."It affects us because we are kids. And we can be next. We are all kids here, and we can't make the change. We aren't in office," said the student.