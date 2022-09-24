All southbound lanes closed after fatal hit-and-run on North Freeway near West Mount Houston Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are some major delays Saturday morning after a deadly hit-and-run on the North Freeway in north Houston.

Houston Transtar cameras show all the southbound lanes were shut down off near West Mount Houston Road due to the crash.

Houston police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed just before 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.

