Murder suspect injured in shootout with law enforcement near Houston's Third Ward, deputies say

Mycah Hatfield Image
ByMycah Hatfield KTRK logo
Wednesday, September 20, 2023 8:14PM
Shots fired between murder suspect and law enforcement, HCSO says
A murder suspect was injured in a shootout with law enforcement near Houston's Third Ward on Wednesday afternoon, according to Harris County deputies.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shots were fired between a murder suspect and law enforcement officers near Houston's Third Ward on Wednesday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, authorities found a murder suspect near the 2600 block of Calumet Street.

Gonzalez said shots were exchanged between the suspect and law enforcement.

The suspect was reportedly injured in the shooting and no officers were hurt.

The sheriff's office didn't disclose the suspect's condition or the case that the person is connected to.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for live updates.

