Driver accused of shooting at 2 Texas DPS troopers during traffic stop, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is accused of firing at two Texas Department of Public Safety officers before taking off on foot earlier this week.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened Tuesday at about 9 p.m. at 7200 Lake Wood.

According to HPD, the DPS troopers were conducting a traffic stop when the driver bailed out of the car and ran off.

"At some point during that foot chase, (the suspect) fired a couple of shots at the troopers and then fled into the neighborhood," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

An active search was underway Tuesday, but it's unclear whether that suspect was placed in custody.