A Spring ISD teacher is being called a hero after police say she went to help her friend being abused. The friend's boyfriend is now on the run.

Spring ISD teacher was victim in shooting while trying to help abused friend, detectives say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 26-year-old Spring Independent School District teacher is dead, and detectives say it's because she was trying to help a friend.

Shantavia Reddick was shot to death after finding herself in the middle of a dangerous domestic violence situation.

Dimitri Humphrey, who's accused of killing her, has been on the run since Saturday morning.

Harris County Sheriff's Office detectives said Reddick came to help her friend, who was involved in an ongoing domestic violence situation, at the Belvedere at Springwoods Village apartment complex near Holzwarth and the Grand Parkway.

Reddick was in the parking garage at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday when detectives said Humphrey shot, killed her and her dog, and then drove away.

The girlfriend Reddick came to help was not hurt.

Reddick was a Spring ISD teacher and Prairie View A &M University graduate. She was also an award-winning educator, earning the district's rookie teacher of the 2021-2022 school year.

