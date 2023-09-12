Dimitri Humphrey, the man accused of shooting the 26-year-old Spring ISD teacher to death, is still on the run after the alleged domestic violence situation involving the victim's friend.

Woman at center of alleged domestic violence situation that killed her friend left uninjured: HCSO

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 26-year-old teacher was shot and killed in the middle of a domestic violence situation in Spring on Saturday, and investigators say the man accused of killing her is still on the run.

Shantavia Reddick taught third grade at Smith Elementary, and Spring ISD told ABC13 she was a beloved team member.

Early Saturday morning, Reddick had gone over to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of E. Mossy Oaks Road to help a friend who was trying to leave an allegedly abusive relationship. Her friend's boyfriend, 28-year-old Dimitri Humphrey, is accused of shooting and killing Reddick and her dog.

Humphrey did not hurt his girlfriend, Harris County deputies said.

Reddick worked for Spring ISD since 2020 and had been recognized as a rookie teacher of the year for 2021-2022, the district said. She was a Prairie View and Texas Southern University graduate.

ABC13 spoke with Jamie Rae Wright, a domestic violence survivor and advocate, who knows firsthand how anyone can be a target in these kinds of situations.

"It can turn dangerous really really quick, and that's why I always urge to lean on the resources that are available. If you get a phone call from a loved one that's like, 'Hey, come and help me,' don't go alone," Wright said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Humphrey is currently wanted on unrelated felony warrants and murder charges are in the process of being filed against him.

If you or a loved one is in a domestic violence situation, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

HCSO releases photo of man wanted in connection to fatal shooting of woman helping friend, HCSO says

Spring ISD teacher was victim in shooting while trying to help abused friend, detectives say

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.